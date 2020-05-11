Thousands still with out power after Hurricane Zeta

Entergy crews have been all across Jefferson Parish trying to correct the issue for the remaining 10,000 customers.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Hurricane Zeta hit Southeast Louisiana a week ago and for some in Jefferson Parish the storm is still effecting them.

George Leali, a Terrytown resident, has been without power since Wednesday when the storm made landfall.

"Oh the power… it's been down since last Wednesday about 3 o'clock..still hasn't been on yet," Leali said.

With the power out at his home, he can't keep food in the refrigerator.

"We had to throw out everything," he said.

Stephanie Sergent, who lives near Lake St. Catherine, said she made the choice to get a generator right before the storm hit.

"It's always frustrating when you lose power, but that is part and parcel with living out here," she said. "Price you pay for living in paradise."

Entergy crews have been all across Jefferson Parish trying to correct the issue for the remaining 10,000 customers.

With downed trees on top of powerlines making it dangerous to work and the need for more equipment, Entergy said there are many reasons for the delays but said they are working as quickly as possible.

Clean up across the state is still going on, but power will not be restored until at least Monday.

"Man -- it ain't good," Leali said. "That, I can tell you. It's not good."