Timeline: Hurricane Marco's impact on Louisiana, Mississippi

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Marco is swirling over the Gulf of Mexico, expected to bring storm surge and hurricane-force winds to Louisiana and Mississippi on Monday.
Tropical-storm-force wind conditions are possible in the warning area starting early Monday, with hurricane-force wind conditions moving in midday Monday. Isolated tornados are possible early Monday morning near the southeast Louisiana coast.
Forecaster say Marco is expected to produce 2-4 inches of rain, with up to 6 inches of rain in isolated areas across the Central Gulf Coast.
Here are the effects that southeast Louisiana and Coastal Mississippi can expect as Hurricane Marco makes landfall.
Metro New Orleans
- Timing: Monday morning - Tuesday afternoon
- Rain: 4-8+ inches
- Wind: 35-45 mph with 60 mph gusts
- Storm Surge: 4-6 feet outside levee protected areas
Northshore:
- Timing: Monday morning - Tuesday afternoon
- Rain: 4-8+ inches
- Wind: 25-35 mph with 45 mph gusts
- Storm Surge: 2-4 feet
St. Bernard, Plaquemines
- Timing: Monday morning - Tuesday afternoon
- Rain: 6-10+ inches
- Wind: 50-65 mph with 80 mph gusts
- Storm Surge: 4-6 feet
Bayou Region
- Timing; Monday morning - Wednesday morning
- Rain: 3-6+ inches
- Wind: 45-55 mph with 70 mph gusts
- Storm Surge: 4-6 feet
River Parishes
- Timing: Monday morning - Tuesday afternoon
- Wind: 40-50 mph with 65 mph gusts
- Storm Surge: 2-4 inches (Lake - River)
Mississippi Coast
- Timing: Monday morning - Tuesday morning
- Rain: 6-10+ inches
- Wind: 20-30 mph with 40 mph gusts
- Storm Surge: 4-6 feet
