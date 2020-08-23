Timeline: Hurricane Marco's impact on Louisiana, Mississippi

Forecaster say Marco is expected to produce 2-4 inches of rain, with up to 6 inches of rain in isolated areas across the Central Gulf Coast.

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Marco is swirling over the Gulf of Mexico, expected to bring storm surge and hurricane-force winds to Louisiana and Mississippi on Monday.

Tropical-storm-force wind conditions are possible in the warning area starting early Monday, with hurricane-force wind conditions moving in midday Monday. Isolated tornados are possible early Monday morning near the southeast Louisiana coast.

Forecaster say Marco is expected to produce 2-4 inches of rain, with up to 6 inches of rain in isolated areas across the Central Gulf Coast.

Here are the effects that southeast Louisiana and Coastal Mississippi can expect as Hurricane Marco makes landfall.

Metro New Orleans

Timing: Monday morning - Tuesday afternoon

Rain: 4-8+ inches

Wind: 35-45 mph with 60 mph gusts

Storm Surge: 4-6 feet outside levee protected areas

Northshore:

Timing: Monday morning - Tuesday afternoon

Rain: 4-8+ inches

Wind: 25-35 mph with 45 mph gusts

Storm Surge: 2-4 feet

St. Bernard, Plaquemines

Timing: Monday morning - Tuesday afternoon

Rain: 6-10+ inches

Wind: 50-65 mph with 80 mph gusts

Storm Surge: 4-6 feet

Bayou Region

Timing; Monday morning - Wednesday morning

Rain: 3-6+ inches

Wind: 45-55 mph with 70 mph gusts

Storm Surge: 4-6 feet

River Parishes

Timing: Monday morning - Tuesday afternoon

Wind: 40-50 mph with 65 mph gusts

Storm Surge: 2-4 inches (Lake - River)

Mississippi Coast

Timing: Monday morning - Tuesday morning

Rain: 6-10+ inches

Wind: 20-30 mph with 40 mph gusts

Storm Surge: 4-6 feet

