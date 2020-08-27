x
Hurricane

Tornado Watch issued for most of Louisiana until 4 PM

NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for most of Louisiana until 4 p.m. Thursday.

A tornado watch means that tornadoes are possible in and near the warning area. Residents should be ready to act quickly if a tornado warning is issued for their area or if they suspect a tornado is approaching.

If a tornado warning is issued in your area: move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If in a mobile home, a vehicle or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. 

The Tornado Watch area includes the following parishes in the WWL-TV: Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, and Washington parishes.

The watch was issued hours after Hurricane Laura made landfall as a category 4 hurricane in southwest Louisiana early Thursday morning.

A watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties and parishes or even states.

