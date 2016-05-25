NEW ORLEANS — Tracks, models and projected path

Local radars

Florence is now a tropical storm in the Atlantic Ocean. It may weaken a bit more before getting stronger again after the current wind shear decreases. Interests along the Middle Atlantic and NE U.S. need to watch the future path later next week. It isn't a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

Invest 92 behind Florence will likely become our next named storm over the weekend. Next name is Helene. It is a long way away from any land area and will be watched.

Invest 93 coming off Africa has a high chance too for developing behind Invest 92. It may also become a named storm over the weekend. Next name is Isaac.

Bottom line: the Atlantic is getting more active as we near the peak of hurricane season on September 10. Thankfully nothing is threatening our area right now, and we are not expecting anything for the next week.

