Tropical Storm Sally expected to strengthen, taking aim at Louisiana

Tropical Storm Sally is expected to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico and make landfall in Southeast Louisiana as a category 1/2 storm late Monday night into Tuesday.

NEW ORLEANS — Tropical Storm Sally is expected to strengthen Sunday night and Monday before bringing life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds to the northern Gulf Coast.

As of 1 p.m. Sunday, Tropical Storm Sally is about 250 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River moving west northwest at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

10 AM Update:

► Track the tropics with live updates delivered directly to your phone. Text APP to 504-529-4444 to download the FREE WWL-TV News app now or find us in the iOS App Store or Google Play.

Sally is forecast to strengthen to become a Category 1 and possibly category 2 hurricane over warm Gulf waters ahead of possible landfall late Monday into early Tuesday along the Gulf Coast, including southeast Louisiana or south Mississippi.

There are still uncertainties with the track and intensity, but the current forecast would bring flooding rain, strong winds, and significant surge into parts of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi starting during the day Monday and continuing through Wednesday.

Hurricane warnings are now in effect from Morgan City, La., to Ocean Springs Mississippi, including metropolitan New Orleans, Lake Pontchartrain, and Lake Maurepas.

A storm surge warning is in effect for Port Fourchon to the Mississippi/Alabama border, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne.

Tropical Storm Sally Impacts

Storm Surge

A combination of dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. With the high tide, water could reach the following heights if the peak surge occurs at the same time:

The mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, MS including Lake Borgne : 7-11 ft

Port Fourchon, LA to Mouth of the Mississippi River: 4-7 ft

Ocean Springs, MS to MS/AL Border: 4-7 ft

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas: 4-6 ft

West of Port Fourchon: 1-3 ft

Rainfall:

Tropical Storm Sally is expected to slow down as it approaches the Gulf Coast on Monday, which could result in significant flash flooding through the middle of the week.

Sally is expected to produce 6 to 12 inches of rain with isolated amounts of 20 inches over portions of the Gulf Coast from southeast Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle.

Winds

Tropical-storm-force winds (39 mph or higher) could start to move into the watch area on Monday and slowly spread over the area into Tuesday. Hurricane-force-winds will be possible starting late Monday and lasting through Tuesday.