Tropical depression 19 forms, headed for Gulf of Mexico

Uncertain on potential development, but both look to increase rain coverage across the Northern Gulf Coast.

NEW ORLEANS — Gulf of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center has upgraded the tropical wave to Tropical Depression 19 east of Florida. The forecast calls for the system to enter the Gulf Saturday afternoon where then it will strengthen to a tropical storm, possibly a hurricane, before reaching Southeast Louisiana Tuesday.

Forecast models show it getting more organized over the very warm Gulf waters and there will be low wind shear.

There is now even a chance it could become a hurricane. We will have to closely watch this system closely the next few days. It would impact Louisiana sometime between Sunday and Wednesday.

This biggest threat for us will be heavy rain starting this weekend and lasting through much of next week. We could pick up 2-4"+. Stay tuned for updates on this developing system. -Dave

Tracks, Models, Radars

Atlantic Ocean

Paulette and Rene continue in the Atlantic. We could see both storms strengthen to hurricanes, however, Paulette is the only threat to land as it may near Bermuda by early next week.

All the other "systems" being highlighted by the NHC are waves (although one is still a cluster of thunderstorms over Africa) with a potential for development. So when there is only a potential, we rely on computer models. And until a storm has a more defined structure, models are not consistent.

Hurricane season forecast to become "extremely active"

NOAA released their August hurricane season forecast update and called for an 'extremely active' season. The forecast called for 19-25 named storms, 7-11 hurricanes and 3-6 major hurricanes. These numbers already include nine named storms and two hurricanes.

The reasons for the extremely active season:

• Warmer than normal sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic and Caribbean

• Enhanced West African Monsoon (rainy) season - causes tropical waves

• Possible La Nina forming in the months ahead

• Reduced wind shear over the Atlantic basin - allows storms to develop

Now is the time to be prepared. Typically, the season becomes more active in the next week or two with the peak on September 10th.

The expert forecasters at Colorado State issued their August update on the 2020 hurricane season. Their forecast now calls for 24 named storms (total for the season), 12 hurricanes and five major hurricanes.

That's an increase of four named storms, three hurricanes, and one major hurricane.

Should there be 24 named storms, they would run out of names and have to go to the Greek alphabet, like in 2005.

---

