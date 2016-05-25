Tropical Depression 2 has formed in the middle of the Atlantic about 1300 miles ESE of the Lesser Antilles. It is very small and compact, but has remained very organized the last few days. It is expected to quickly move to the WNW over the next few days and will strengthen into Tropical Storm Beryl. However, it will be moving over marginally warm waters and it is surrounded by dry air. This will limit the strengthening as it heads toward the Lesser Antilles. Once it gets closer to the Antilles, it will battle strong wind shear and it is forecast to dissipate into a remnant wave before getting there. The remnants will keep moving WNW toward the Bahamas, but it will just be a group of unorganized thunderstorms. This is NOT a threat to Louisiana.

A trough of low pressure located south of Bermuda has a low to medium chance for development over the next 5 days. Conditions will be somewhat favorable for development over the next few days, and this system could become a tropical depression by the end of the week. It is expected to move to the WNW then north. It will move between the East Coast of the U.S. and Bermuda. It is not expected to hit land before it turns NE and goes out to sea.

Elsewhere...the rest of the tropics are quiet.

