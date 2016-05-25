NEW ORLEANS - Michael remains a tropical storm as it continues to weaken over the southeast United States Thursday morning.

As of 10 a.m., the National Hurricane Center reports that Tropical Storm Michael is producing heavy rainfall and tropical-storm-force wind gusts over the Carolinas. The storm is located 35 miles south-southeast of Charlotte, N.C., with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. It is moving northeast at a brisk 23 mph.

Forecasters say Michael will continue across North Carolina and southeastern Virginia Thursday before moving into the Atlantic Ocean sometime tonight.

Michael made landfall just east of Panama City, Florida, as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds of 155 mph. It was the first Category 4 hurricane to ever hit the Florida Panhandle and was just shy of becoming a Category 5. As it moved onto land, it also became the first Category 3 hurricane to hit Georgia in 120 years.

Elsewhere, Hurricane Leslie is still out in the Atlantic and Tropical Storm Nadine is off the coast of Africa and will slowly weaken.

