Michael is still a tropical storm moving off the U.S. into the Atlantic with winds of 50 mph.

Leslie and Nadine are still out in the Atlantic Both are no threat to any land area. An area in the central Caribbean Sea has a low chance for development as it moves towards central America.

No other areas expected to develop.

