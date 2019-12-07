NEW ORLEANS — Tropical Storm Barry is maintaining its strength as it moves toward Louisiana, where it threatens to bring heavy rains and flooding.

As of Friday afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm's maximum sustained winds remain near 65 mph. The hurricane center said additional strengthening is expected and the storm is forecast to become a hurricane when its center reaches the coast.

The slow-moving storm is prompting fears of flooding in New Orleans and surrounding areas. Hurricane warnings are in effect along the Louisiana coast.

Here is a timeline of events for different threats from Tropical Storm Barry:

Landfall along Louisiana's Coast

Tropical Storm Barry is set to make landfall around 7 a.m. Saturday between Lafayette and Morgan City, Louisiana.

Barry is forecast to continue to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall. After landfall, the storm will steadily weaken as it moves inland.

Tropical Storm Force Winds

As of 2 p.m. Friday, tropical storm force winds are already being seen along Louisiana's coast. The New Orleans metro area and the Northshore will start to see stronger winds overnight and early Saturday.

Tornados

Tornados are possible Friday afternoon through Saturday across Southeast Louisiana, southern Mississippi and the Alabama Coast.

Storm Surge

As of 2 p.m. Friday, storm surge from Tropical Storm Barry is already being seen along Louisiana's coast. This storm surge will gradually increase through Saturday.

A combination of dangerous storm surge and tides will cause normally dry areas along the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline.

The water could reach the following heights above ground at these locations:

Louisiana's southeastern coast: 3 to 6 feet

St. Bernard Parish to Biloxi, Miss.: 3 to 5 feet

Lake Pontchartrain: 3 to 5 feet

Heavy Rains

Tropical Storm Barry will bring heavy rains starting as early as overnight Friday and during daytime hours Saturday.

Barry is expected to produce between 10 to 20 inches of rain over south central and southeast Louisiana. Some areas could receive up to 25 inches of rain.

These rains can lead to dangerous, life-threatening flooding along the Gulf Coast.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Mississippi River at New Orleans has already started to rise and is expected to spike to 19 feet around 12 p.m. Saturday.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.