NEW ORLEANS — Tropical Storm Barry formed off the Louisiana coast Thursday and is expected to strengthen before making landfall this weekend.

The storm is expected to intensify to become a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall late Friday, bringing heavy rains to Southeast Louisiana.

Tropical Storm Watches have been extended inland to include the City of New Orleans. This means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the next 48 hours. Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect from the mouth of the Pearl River to Morgan City, Louisiana.

Tropical Storm Barry Spaghetti Models

Tropical Storm Barry Radar

Gulf of Mexico Radar

Gulf of Mexico Sea Temperatures

