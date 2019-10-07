NEW ORLEANS — As of the 10 AM CDT update from the National Hurricane Center the cluster of storms in the Gulf of Mexico has finally organized enough to warrant an upgrade. Hurricane Hunter aircraft flying into the storm encountered winds meeting the criteria of a tropical storm, greater than 39 mph. Hence, at the latest advisory an upgrade was pushed through to Tropical Storm Barry.

The storm is expected to move very slowly. This will allow more time for the storm to feed off of very warm ocean waters currently in place in the Gulf of Mexico. Warm waters are fuel for tropical systems. It's forward movement is only at 5 mph and not expected to increase very much.

Right now the storm is encountering some variables that is slowing down its progress and strengthening. Dry air present over the storm is making it hard to sustain thunderstorms. Wind shear which is always detrimental to tropical development has been present as well. Winds high up in the sky out of the north to northeast are effectively displacing thunderstorms from the center making it look lopsided on satellite imagery. Despite this, strengthening is still expected as the slow movement and warm ocean temperatures will compensate the storm tremendously.

All in all category size should not be what you fixate on. Water is the headline here. A substantial amount of rain is likely, of course dependent on the exact track. With river levels already at record highs it will be easier for flooding to occur.

Let's take a look at what we can expect given what the present computer model runs are showing us and current real time observations are telling us.

Timing the arrival of each of these threats is a little more tricky. Some of the most recent model runs do indicate a slow down or even eventual stall. This would push the timeline back to early Saturday morning. However, some other models indicate landfall Friday evening. Here's a look at the potential arrival of at least tropical storm force winds for the area.

Rainfall will be another problem but it will also be very dependent on the exact track the storm takes. Right now we feel comfortable with rainfall totals on the order of 10-15".

Impacts to New Orleans and Southeast Louisiana

Here's what you can expect from Tropical Storm Barry in the New Orleans metro area:

10 to 15 inches of rain - as high as 20 inches in some areas, between now and when the storm passes

Tidal surge of 3-6 feet on the coastline, including in the Mississippi River, where the river levels could reach 20 feet

More tropical downpours are expected to head our way over the next few days and they could cause street flooding

Highest chance for more rain will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday when the system is closer to the New Orleans area.

Winds of 20-50 miles per hour, up to 60 on the coastline

Possible tornadoes

