Tropical Storm Danny forms off South Carolina coast

The National Hurricane Center is highlighting 2 areas in the tropics, but neither are an immediate threat to Gulf of Mexico at this time.

NEW ORLEANS — Hours before it is set to make landfall, Tropical Storm Danny formed off the South Carolina coast on Monday afternoon.

The National Hurricane Center says the maximum sustained winds for Danny are estimated to be 40 mph, with higher gusts. Danny is expected to make landfall in Monday evening before rapidly weakening over land. It will bring gusty winds, rain and rough seas to the East coast.

The second area that we are watching is way out on the Atlantic. It currently has a low chance of organizing some, but will likely remain weak and unorganized as it heads west. It will bring stormy weather to the Lesser Antilles by the middle/end of this coming week. Neither of these areas are currently a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

2021 Hurricane Season Outlook

The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season is forecast to produce more storms than average. The reason for this is the lack of El Nino, which typically features more wind shear. We also expect warmer than average sea temperatures and an active West African Monsoon.

After a record-breaking 2020 hurricane season, we now know the Greek alphabet will no longer be used to name storms.

The World Meteorological Organization announced the Greek alphabet will not be used in the future because it "creates a distraction from the communication of hazard and storm warnings and is potentially confusing."

There has been only one other season that used the extra set of names, and that was in 2005. The World Meteorological Organization released a new set of supplemental names that will be used if the season exhausts the standard list.