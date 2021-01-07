Tropical Storm Elsa has formed in the Atlantic

Elsa is the earliest named "E"-named storm in the Atlantic basin.

NEW ORLEANS — The National Hurricane Center has named the season's fifth storm into Tropical Storm Elsa early Thursday, the earliest "E"-named storm in the Atlantic basin in recorded history.

Tropical Storm Elsa currently has sustained winds of 40 mph. It is about 865 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands. The storm is moving west at 25 mph.

The storm is moving at a rapid speed of 25 mph, which may cause westerly wind shear and prevent a great deal of strengthening over the next few days. A break in the subtropical ridge...the East Coast trough which is sending a cold front our way this weekend...to the north of the storm will allow for a turn toward the NW and then N. Exactly when this occurs remains uncertain. It could reach the SE Gulf by next Monday.

The track follows more of a consensus with a general west-northwesterly motion across the norther Caribbean...it'll be interesting if there is more land interaction with the more mountainous Hispaniola and eastern Cuba...and the Euro dissipates the storm before a turn toward the north. The GFS has been far more bullish with the storm near western Cuba by Monday either entering the SE Gulf, turning toward FL, or perhaps more off the East Coast and the Bahamas. We have plenty of time to watch. Stay tuned.

2021 Hurricane Season Outlook

The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season is forecast to produce more storms than average. The reason for this is the lack of El Nino, which typically features more wind shear. We also expect warmer than average sea temperatures and an active West African Monsoon.

After a record-breaking 2020 hurricane season, we now know the Greek alphabet will no longer be used to name storms.

The World Meteorological Organization announced the Greek alphabet will not be used in the future because it "creates a distraction from the communication of hazard and storm warnings and is potentially confusing."

There has been only one other season that used the extra set of names, and that was in 2005. The World Meteorological Organization released a new set of supplemental names that will be used if the season exhausts the standard list.