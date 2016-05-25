NEW ORLEANS — TROPICAL STORM WARNING for southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi through Wednesday.

HURRICANE WATCH for coastal Mississippi through Wednesday.

The latest forecast track has been shifted more northeast toward Biloxi, Mississippi as a strong tropical storm to weak hurricane on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, Tropical Storm Gordon is located 15 miles south of Marco Island, Florida with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour. It is moving west north-west at 16 miles per hour with a minimum central pressure of 1009 mb.

The storm is expected to strengthen during the next 36 to 48 hours. Gordon should be near hurricane strength when it makes landfall along the central Gulf coast.

A Hurricane Watch is now issued from the mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida border. Southeast Louisiana remains under a Tropical Storm Warning.

A storm surge warning has been issued for Coastal MS and Lake Borgne for 3-5' and 2-4' east of River.

Local impacts for Tuesday night and Wednesday will be:

1. Heavy rain - this looks like the biggest threat right now, since the soil is already saturated and runoff/flash flooding could be an issue. Rain amounts of 4-7+ inches are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a chance some of this heavy rain will be displaced to our east if the center of the storm makes landfall farther east - we will be watching this potential.

2. Coastal flooding - higher tides for lakes of 1-2 feet above normal.

3. Storm surge - 3-5 feet for coastal Mississippi and Lake Borgne, 2-4 feet for areas east of the Mississippi River. Does NOT include the lakes.

4. Winds - around 40-60+ mph, Tuesday night to early Wednesday.

The system should move away from us on Thursday, leaving us with typical summer scattered storms on Thursday and Friday.

Farther away from us, Tropical Storm Florence is off the coast of Africa and is forecast to remain in the Atlantic Ocean. Another tropical wave coming off of the African coast has a low chance of development in the next few days as it heads out over the Atlantic Ocean.

