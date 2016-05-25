NEW ORLEANS, La. — TROPICAL STORM WARNING for southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi through Wednesday.

National Hurricane Center forecasters upgraded the disturbance to Tropical Storm Gordon from a weaker Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven. As of a special 8 a.m. update, it is a 45 mph storm about 10 miles west of Key Largo, Florida. It is moving west-northwest at 17 mph.

Forecast models are in good agreement that this system will move NE toward SE Louisiana on Tuesday Night/Wednesday Morning as Tropical Storm Gordon. This system will be moving around the western edge of an area of high pressure over the NE U.S. It will be moving quickly, and that is good news. There is also some wind shear, so this will prevent it from getting too strong. At this time, it still looks like it could be a strong tropical storm. This means we will only see rain totals around 4-7" and around 2-4 ft. surge along our coast.

Local impacts for Tuesday night and Wednesday will be:

1. Heavy Rain - this looks like the biggest threat right now, since the soil is already saturated and runoff/flash flooding could be an issue. Rain amounts of 3-5+ inches are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

2. Higher than normal tides around 1 to 3 feet, causing some coastal flooding.

3. Possible tropical storm force winds around 40-60 mph, mainly Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

The system should move away from us on Thursday, leaving us with a drier forecast but still some scattered rain on Thursday and Friday.

We'll have many updates coming up on WWL-TV, wwltv.com and social media.

Farther away from us, Tropical Storm Florence is off the coast of Africa and is forecast to remain in the Atlantic Ocean. Another tropical wave coming off of the African coast has a low chance of development in the next few days as it heads out over the Atlantic Ocean.

