PENSACOLA, Fla. -- When Tropical Storm Gordon slammed into the shore along the Mississippi-Alabama border, it brought winds gusting nearly 70 mph and relentless rain.

Despite that, Mississippi weathered Gordon just fine. In Jackson County, where the storm made landfall, just 1,600 homes lost power. By mid-morning, the lights were back on in most of them and the few trees that came down had been cleaned up.

The storm’s story today is the rain. Parts of Florida’s panhandle spent much of Wednesday under the threat of flash flooding. Near Pensacola, high water closed roads and in North Escambia County, rescuers went to check on people stranded in their homes.

One life was lost, though. A two-year-old girl, Zaryanna Gillis, was sleeping when it happened. Her mom put the toddler to bed as the weather got bad. Zaryanna was killed by a tree limb that came crashing into the family’s home, crushing her inside.

“It’s just tragic,” Shanaita Kirkland, one of Zaryanna’s relatives said. “but God does everything for a reason … he don’t make no mistakes.”

The death toll Gordon leaves behind so far is just one.

Just miles away from where the storm made landfall, a massive mobile weather station. Researchers from the University of Florida set up it up just hours before the wind arrived.

“We have what we call anemometry, these are wind sensors at 5 different levels in the tower, it’s about 50 ft tall,” one of the researchers said.

The data this a tower took in, in the future will be used to help building architects design stronger structures for so many storms, still to come.

