NEW ORLEANS — TROPICAL STORM WARNING for Southeast Louisiana and Coastal Mississippi through Wednesday.

HURRICANE WARNING for Coastal Mississippi through Wednesday.

As of 4 am, Tropical Storm Gordon has maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour. It was moving west north-west at 17 miles per hour with a minimum central pressure of 1003 mb.

The latest forecast track still has Gordon making landfall Tuesday night between 7 and 10 p.m. near Biloxi, Mississippi as a Category 1 hurricane. That would place the metro New Orleans area on the better side of the storm, which could lead to a fairly nice day Tuesday locally.

Any storm impacts would most likely be felt on the northshore. Rain chances for the metro New Orleans area will likely be greater Wednesday than Tuesday.

A Hurricane Warning extends from the mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida border. Southeast Louisiana remains under a Tropical Storm Warning.

A storm surge warning has been issued for Coastal MS and Lake Borgne for 3-5' and 2-4' east of the Mississippi River.

Local impacts for Tuesday night and Wednesday will be:

1. Heavy rain - this looks like the biggest threat right now, since the soil is already saturated and runoff/flash flooding could be an issue. Rain amounts of 4-7+ inches are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a chance some of this heavy rain will be displaced to our east if the center of the storm makes landfall farther east - we will be watching this potential.

2. Coastal flooding - higher tides for lakes of 1-2 feet above normal.

3. Storm surge - 3-5 feet for coastal Mississippi and Lake Borgne, 2-4 feet for areas east of the Mississippi River. This does not include the lakes.

4. Winds - around 40-60+ mph, Tuesday night to early Wednesday.

The system should move away from us on Thursday, leaving us with typical summer scattered storms on Thursday and Friday.

We'll have many updates coming up on WWL-TV, wwltv.com and social media.

Farther away from us, Tropical Storm Florence is off the coast of Africa and is forecast to remain in the Atlantic Ocean. Another tropical wave coming off of the African coast has a low chance of development in the next few days as it heads out over the Atlantic Ocean.

