NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo and Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologists

TROPICAL STORM WARNING for southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi.

HURRICANE WARNING for coastal Mississippi.

Tracks, models and projected path

Local radars

Good news for our viewing area on this Tuesday evening is that impacts from Tropical Storm Gordon are looking less intense.

The track of the storm has shifted slightly to the east with a forecasted landfall sometime around 10 p.m. near Biloxi, MS to the Alabama state line as a strong tropical storm.

Southeast Louisiana could now get about 1-3 inches of rain through Wednesday – but at least some spots may not even get that much. We will have some scattered downpours passing quickly through this evening and tonight, a few of which could be briefly heavy. Keep in mind that we may also have long periods without rain tonight. The heaviest rain will be east of our area from around Biloxi into Alabama.

Winds will likely pick up late this evening by about 8 pm through midnight, but most of our viewing area can now expect below tropical storm force winds. Wind speeds could be about 15-35 mph for the Southshore, 20-40 mph for the Northshore and 15-30 mph for coastal parishes. A few higher gusts will be possible. For Mississippi, tropical storm force winds are still expected, which would be 40-70 mph as Gordon comes onshore tonight from about 9 pm to midnight.

On Wednesday, we will see winds decreasing through the morning to become 10-15 mph by midday. Weather will return to hot and humid with a few passing downpours still possible associated with Gordon, which by that point will be a much weakened system centered near Jackson, Mississippi.

Thursday brings us back to hot, humid and scattered downpours and we will keep spotty thunderstorms in the forecast through the weekend.

Local impacts for Tuesday night and Wednesday will be:

1. Some rain - amounts of up to 1-3 inches for Louisiana and near 4-7 for eastern Mississippi and Alabama.

2. Coastal flooding - higher tides for lakes of 1-2 feet above normal.

3. Storm surge - 3-5 feet for coastal Mississippi and Lake Borgne, 2-4 feet for areas east of the Mississippi River.

4. Possible tropical storm force winds, particularly for Mississippi.

Typical summer scattered storms return on Thursday and Friday.

