NEW ORLEANS, La. — TROPICAL STORM WARNING for southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi through Wednesday.

The latest forecast track has been shifted more Northeast toward Biloxi, Miss. as a strong tropical storm to weak hurricane on Tuesday Night into Wednesday Morning.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, Tropical Storm Gordon is located 60 miles west north-west of Key Largo, Florida. with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour. It is moving west north-west at 16 miles per hour with a minimum central pressure of 1009 mb.

The storm is expected to strengthen during the next 36 to 48 hours. Gordon should be near hurricane strength when it makes landfall along the central Gulf coast.

A Hurricane Watch is now issued from the mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida border. Southeast Louisiana remains under a Tropical Storm Warning.

A storm surge warning has been issued from Shell Beach, Louisiana to the Mississippi-Alabama border.

Local impacts for Tuesday night and Wednesday will be:

1. Heavy Rain - this looks like the biggest threat right now, since the soil is already saturated and runoff/flash flooding could be an issue. Rain amounts of 3-5+ inches are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

2. Higher than normal tides around 1 to 3 feet, causing some coastal flooding.

3. Possible tropical storm force winds around 40-60 mph, mainly Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

The system should move away from us on Thursday, leaving us with a drier forecast but still some scattered rain on Thursday and Friday.

We'll have many updates coming up on WWL-TV, wwltv.com and social media.

Farther away from us, Tropical Storm Florence is off the coast of Africa and is forecast to remain in the Atlantic Ocean. Another tropical wave coming off of the African coast has a low chance of development in the next few days as it heads out over the Atlantic Ocean.

