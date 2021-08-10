Invest 99-L: Tropical system likely in the Gulf by this weekend

Three areas in the tropics are being watched, but we're only concerned about the one in the Caribbean.

NEW ORLEANS — We continue to watch the tropics closely as three disturbances are swirling in the Atlantic Basin. Two of the disturbances are way out in the Atlantic and are not expected to get near the United States.

The disturbance we are watching is a tropical wave called Invest 99-L in the southern Caribbean Sea. We'll have to track this one closely over the coming days.

Invest 99-L

Invest 99-L has a high chance of becoming a depression or tropical storm by Friday or Saturday as it approaches the northwest Caribbean. Models are still struggling because no storm has formed, but most models do show it developing into something and moving into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

The big question right now is where is the system headed once it reaches the Gulf.

The main steering feature will be a ridge of high pressure over the southeast United States. This ridge of high pressure will block any potential systems and send them westward.

The path will depend on exactly where and how strong this high pressure will be.

If it stays strong and scoots a little to the west, it could shield southeast Louisiana from potential systems and send whatever develops toward southern Texas. If the high pressure weakens and stays farther east, that could allow a tropical system to take a more easterly path that could put it close to southeast Louisiana.

Unfortunately, it's still too early to say with confidence who sees impacts from this system.

With an undeveloped system like Invest 99-L, models likely won't come into agreement until a tight center of circulation forms, which might not happen until the weekend. We'll also have to keep watching to see how the blocking high develops this weekend and early next week.

People from Texas to Mississippi should follow this system closely as we head into the weekend. It could bring impacts to parts of the northern Gulf Coast by Monday or Tuesday. Check back for updates.

