NEW ORLEANS - Tropical Storm Michael is forecast to strengthen as it moves into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico Monday, and it may become a strong Category 2 hurricane before it makes landfall along the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday.

As of 7 a.m. Monday, Tropical Storm Michael is in the extreme northwest Caribbean with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. Michael is forecast to become a hurricane Monday afternoon and will continue across the Eastern Gulf of Mexico through Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center's forecast path keeps Tropical Storm Michael east of Louisiana with a landfall near Panama City, Florida, on Wednesday.

The latest model runs are in fairly good agreement and keep the system east of Louisiana thanks to a cold front that will move across the state midweek. This front will push Michael east of us, and we will not see much of an impact from the storm. The main impact will be some minor coastal flooding today through Wednesday with tides 1-2 feet above normal levels.

There could still be some changes to the forecast - but right now it looks like the center will stay east of Louisiana with the strong winds and heavy rain on the eastern side.

What can we expect in South Louisiana?

With a landfall to our east, impacts in Louisiana should be low. At this time, this is what we can expect:

1. Coastal flooding of 1-2 feet above ground level along eastern-facing shorelines Monday through early Wednesday due to sustained east winds

2. Rain Tuesday and Wednesday of roughly 1-2 inches for Southeast Louisiana

3. Breezy conditions with east winds of 10-20 mph Monday through Wednesday

We will continue to track it closely and will keep you updated.

