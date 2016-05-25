NEW ORLEANS — Tropical Storm Michael formed in the Caribbean Sea on Sunday afternoon. It is forecast to strengthen as it moves over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, and it may become a Category 1 hurricane before it makes landfall along the Florida panhandle midweek.

Right now the National Hurricane Center's forecast path keeps it east of Louisiana with a landfall around Panama City, Florida on Wednesday.

The latest model runs are in fairly good consensus and keep the system east of Louisiana due to a cold front arriving midweek, which will force the system to turn northeast away from us.

Michael is in the extreme northwest Caribbean this Sunday afternoon with winds of 40 mph. It will move into the southern Gulf of Mexico on Monday and then across the eastern Gulf late Monday through Wednesday.

There could still be some changes to the forecast - but right now it looks like the center will stay east of Louisiana with the strong winds and associated rain on the far (eastern) side.

So what should we expect in south Louisiana?

With a landfall to our east, impacts in Louisiana would be low. At this time, impacts look like:

- higher than normal tides starting Tuesday due to sustained southeast/east winds, and

- some rain Tuesday and Wednesday of roughly 1-3 inches for southeast Louisiana. Higher amounts of 3-6 inches are expected for the Florida panhandle.

We will continue to track it closely and will keep you updated.

