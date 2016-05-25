NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo and Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologists

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, all tropical watches and warnings have been dropped for Louisiana. Gordon has made landfall just west of the Alabama coastline as a strong tropical storm.

We'll continue with a humid, breezy night with perhaps a passing shower or storm. Wednesday will bring a breezy, humid early morning, then a hot and humid afternoon. A few passing showers or thunderstorms could ride up behind Gordon during the day. Rain amounts look like about an inch or less. Rain chances will be near 50%.

Typical summer scattered storms return on Thursday and Friday.

