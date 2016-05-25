NEW ORLEANS — A weakening Florence is headed toward the NC coast. Even with a decrease in maximum wind speeds, the greatest threat will be from coastal flooding due to storm surge and ample rainfall accumulations to cause widespread flooding. The storm, once inland, is likely to slowly move with an eventual track toward the NE, which would keep NC, VA, and much of the Eastern seaboard on the wet side. Inland flooding remains the greatest concern from Florence.

Closer to home, Invest 95 remains poorly organized and Hurricane Hunters are investigating. Most of the rainfall from this system will move into Texas. There is still a small window Friday for possible development into a depression.

Isaac looks to continue weakening with a likely dissipation in the Caribbean. What's left of it could move into the Gulf next week as a rain maker, but too soon to tell what it would do, if anything. The flow around Florence will actually keep us on the drier side for the next several days with rain chances around 30% through the weekend.

Tropical Storm Helene and Subtropical Storm Joyce are still way out in the Atlantic.

