NEW ORLEANS — Invest 91 in the Caribbean Sea has now become Potential Tropical Cyclone 14. It is forecast to become Tropical Storm Michael by Monday and move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico next week. Right now the NHC path keeps it east of Louisiana.

The low pressure area is no developed yet - but it has a high chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, so the National Hurricane Center has designated it as a Potential Tropical Cyclone.

Forecast models are showing that the low will drift into the Gulf of Mexico early Monday. The latest model runs keep the system east of Louisiana due to a cold front arriving midweek. We will still have to track it, as there is still some uncertainty in the path - but right now it looks like the center ay stay farther east, perhaps with a landfall around Destin, Florida on Wednesday morning.

At this time we in south Louisiana are expecting higher than normal tides starting Monday or Tuesday due to sustained southeast/east winds. Rain chances will also increase over our area Monday through Wednesday (to about 50% rain chances for now).

Hurricane Season is Not Over

Even in October, we still need to keep an eye on the tropics.

Invest 91 is bringing thunderstorms off the coast of Honduras and Nicaragua. There are periods of flare-ups and dissipation of the thunderstorms. So far, there has been no tight circulation. However, a broad circulation has been observed over the western Caribbean.

These type of features, called Central American Gyres (CAGs) are very common this time year. They produce heavy, flooding rains to portions of central America and can sometimes develop into tropical systems.

What the Models Say

Since it is not an organized system yet, model runs will change and could change a lot. Until it is a depression or storm with a defined center of circulation, uncertainty in the eventual path will remain.

Saturday model runs show the system developing and staying to the east of Louisiana.

The latest European model run brings it closer to our coast before turning it to around Pensacola Thursday morning.

There is also abundant dry air across much of the Gulf today. Some organization is expected either late Sunday or Monday in the northwest Caribbean or south-central Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storms Rare Here After Early October

History remains on our side with regards to a land falling hurricane near New Orleans this late in the season. Looking back at recorded history, from October 8 onward, only three hurricanes have made landfall within 100 miles of NOLA.

Nate made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River last year on October 8. A category 1 hurricane made landfall October 16, 1923, and another category 1 hurricane made landfall on October 18, 1887.

As far as tropical storms go, only four made landfall within 100 miles of New Orleans after October 8…October 9 in 1923, Matthew on October 10, 2004, October 17 in 1923, and Juan on Halloween in 1985.

We’ll certainly know more as we continue through the weekend as the system either develops or remains an open wave.

