NEW ORLEANS — A broad area of low pressure in the Western Caribbean is Invest 91. There is a high chance by late this weekend or next week that a tropical depression will form.

Long-term forecast models are showing that this low could move into the Central/Eastern Gulf next week. There is a lot of uncertainty with the forecast models and it is too soon to say if it will be anything. We will be tracking it. Rain chances will increase over our area whether it develops or not.

Hurricane Season is Not Over

Even in October, we still need to keep an eye on the tropics. It is up to a 70% chance for development as of Friday afternoon.

There is a great deal of thunderstorm activity off the coast of Honduras and Nicaragua. There are periods of flare-ups and dissipation of the thunderstorms. So far, there has been no tight circulation. However, a broad circulation has been observed over the western Caribbean.

These type of features, called Central American Gyres (CAGs) are very common this time year. They produce heavy, flooding rains to portions of central America and can sometimes develop into tropical systems.

What the Models Say

SINCE IT IS NOT AN ORGANIZED SYSTEM YET, MODELS WILL CHANGE AND COULD CHANGE A LOT. UNTIL IT IS A DEPRESSION OR STORM WITH AN ACTUAL CENTER OF CIRCULATION, THEN WE NEED TO RELY MORE ON THE MODEL OUTPUT.

The two major global models, the morning runs of both models keep system just east of LA. Both do develop it into a depression or tropical storm.

The latest (12Z) GFS run is also developing the system into a more organized feature, moving into the FL panhandle late Wednesday around Panama City.

The latest European run develops it too and brings it closer to our coast before bringing it to around Pensacola Thursday morning.

There is also abundant dry air across much of the Gulf today. Some organization is possible either late Sunday or next week in the NW Caribbean or south-central Gulf.

Tropical Storms Rare Here After Early October

History remains on our side with regards to a land falling hurricane near New Orleans this late in the season. Looking back at recorded history, from October 8 onward, only 3 hurricanes have made landfall within 100 miles of NOLA.

Nate made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River last year on October 8, a category 1 storm in October 16 in 1923, and another category 1 hurricane on October 18 back in 1887.

As far as tropical storms go, we only saw 4 make landfall within 100 miles of New Orleans after October 8…October 9 in 1923, Matthew on October 10, 2004, October 17 in 1923, and Juan on Halloween in 1985.

We’ll certainly know more as we continue through the weekend as the system either develops or remains an open wave.

