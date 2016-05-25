Oscar has become a Category 1 hurricane way out in the Atlantic Ocean southeast of Bermuda.

It is forecast to stay out at sea this week and is no threat to the US.

Oscar makes the 15th named storm of this hurricane season, and it is the eighth hurricane.

Oscar will drift west around the southern edge of a ridge of high pressure. It will then recurve to the northeast by Tuesday, and a trough of low pressure charging across the Atlantic will push it farther northeast. The National Hurricane Center's forecast shows it becoming a Category 2 storm on Tuesday. It should eventually start to weaken over cooler waters of the far north Atlantic late this week..

We are now about four weeks until the end of the Atlantic hurricane season on November 30.

