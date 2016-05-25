NEW ORLEANS — TS Kirk formed not far off the African coast and is expected to reach the Caribbean by late Thursday or Friday. Little strengthening is expected and is forecast to still be a tropical storm by the end of next week. TD 11 will likely dissipate today without ever affecting any land. Invest 98 is being given a low chance for development as it approaches the Carolinas, hopefully remaining offshore. This is what is left of Florence. There is also another Invest, 90, which is Extratropical, which means it doesn't have tropical characteristics at the moment. This could achieve tropical status over the next few days, but is likely to remain over the open Atlantic.

