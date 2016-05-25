A broad area of low pressure across the Western Caribbean now has a medium chance for development over the next 5 days. It is getting better organized and it could become a tropical depression before it moves inland over Central America. It is not a threat to Louisiana.

Elsewhere...No other areas expected to develop.

