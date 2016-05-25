NEW ORLEANS — Invest 91 in the Caribbean Sea has now become Potential Tropical Cyclone 14. It is forecast to become Tropical Storm Michael by Monday and move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico through Wednesday. Right now the National Hurricane Center's forecast path keeps it east of Louisiana with a landfall around Destin, Florida on Wednesday.

The low pressure area is not developed yet - but it has a high chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, so the National Hurricane Center has designated it a Potential Tropical Cyclone.

Forecast models are showing that the low will drift into the Gulf of Mexico early Monday, and there it is expected to strengthen as it drifts north then turns northeast. The latest model runs keep the system east of Louisiana due to a cold front arriving midweek, which will cause the turn to the northeast.

We will still have to track it, as there is still some uncertainty in the path - but right now it looks like the center will stay east of Louisiana with the strong winds and associated rain on the far (eastern) side.

So what should we expect in south Louisiana?

At this time it looks like:

- higher than normal tides starting Monday or Tuesday due to sustained southeast/east winds, and

- near 50% rain chances Monday through Wednesday for some scattered downpours. Rain amounts could be 1-3 inches for south Louisiana. Higher amounts of 3-6 inches are possible toward the Florida panhandle.

We will continue to track it closely and will keep you updated.

