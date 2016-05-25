NEW ORLEANS — Remnants of Florence is moving over Pennsylvania and still is bringing heavy rains to Ohio River Valley and Northeastern U.S..

The remnants of Isaac in the Caribbean Sea will drift toward the Yucatan Peninsula this week. It will be battling plenty of wind shear, so re-development is now unlikely. We will watch for any possible strengthening, but the chance is low at this time. It will make it to the Southern Gulf, but will stay south of Louisiana as only a few thunderstorms.

Tropical Depression Joyce is still way out in the Atlantic and is not headed anywhere near the US.

