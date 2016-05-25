The low from the remnants of Willa will track right along I-10 on Thursday. We will have to watch the track closely because that will determine if we have severe weather and the amount of heavy rain we will see. The warm front from the low moves will move inland along and south of I-10. Areas south of the warm front could see rotating storms that could develop weak tornadoes and waterspouts. Father inland (north of the lake), we will have heavy rain and a few non-severe storms throughout the day. We could pick up 1-3 inches of rain, and that may lead to some minor street flooding issues. Needless to say, we will keep you informed! It will be a warm and humid day too with highs in the lower 70s north and in the upper 70s south.

In the Central Atlantic, a broad area of low pressure has a medium chance to form in a few days. Some tropical or subtropical development is possible by this weekend as it stays over the Central Atlantic. It is not a threat to our area.

⤷ Download the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

The WWL-TV Pinpoint Weather Team can be reached at wwl-weather@wwltv.com; You can follow the team on Twitter by using the following links: Carl Arredondo (@carl_arredondo) Dave Nussbaum (@Dave_Nussbaum) Alexandra Cranford (@alexandracranfo) and Chris Franklin (@CJohnFranklin)

© 2018 WWL