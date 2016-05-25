Hurricane Willa in the eastern Pacific Ocean will move into Mexico and rapidly weaken on Wednesday. The leftover moisture will surge over Texas and then sweep along the Gulf Coast later this week.

Here in south Louisiana, this will lead to some heavy rain and thunderstorms on Thursday, possibly from early morning through afternoon. Rain amounts look like 1-3 inches but could be higher especially right along the coastline. The system will leave our area early Friday as a cold front arrives.

Way out in the Atlantic, a broad area of low pressure is expected to form in a few days. Some tropical or subtropical development is possible by this weekend as it stays over the central Atlantic. It is not a threat to our area.

