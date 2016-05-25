Subtropical Storm Oscar is way out in the Atlantic Ocean east of Bermuda.

It is forecast to stay out at sea this week and is no threat to the US.

Oscar will drift west around the southern edge of a ridge of high pressure. It will then recurve to the northeast by Tuesday and eventually start to weaken over cooler waters of the far north Atlantic.

As it turns northward on Tuesday, it could strengthen to become a hurricane; if it does, it would be the eighth hurricane of this season. It is the 15th named storm. The next name on the list is Patty.

We are now about four weeks until the end of the Atlantic hurricane season on November 30.

