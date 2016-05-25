NEW ORLEANS — Kirk has weakened into a tropical depression as battles wind shear. It sits not far off the African Coast at this time. It is expected to reach the Caribbean by Friday and strengthen back into a tropical storm. Strong wind shear over the Caribbean may then force it to weaken further by the weekend and early next week.

Subtropical Storm Leslie has formed way out in the northern part of the Atlantic Basin. It is not expected to affect land.

Invest 98 south of Bermuda has a medium chance for development as it approaches the Carolinas. Hopefully is remains just offshore. This is what is left of Florence.

There are no threats to the Gulf of Mexico at this time.

