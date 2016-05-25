NEW ORLEANS — Five systems in the tropics currently active. The most obvious is Hurricane Florence with a landfall somewhere along the East coast tomorrow or Friday. Still somewhat uncertain as models have indicated a slow down in forward speed as it nears the coast, possibly paralleling toward the SW and moving inland in SC. The coastal influences from surge will be exacerbated with the storm slowly moving onshore, then once inland it's likely to remain a very slow mover which will increase rainfall totals. Flooding across very mountainous terrain could be devastating. The other system we're keeping a closer watch of is Invest 95 in the south-central Gulf. Convection and organization has decreased this morning and the Hurricane Hunters have cancelled their flight for today. An upper low to its east is likely hindering any development at the moment, however the NHC is giving this a 70% chance for development in the next few days before reaching south Texas or Mexico. Isaac will be moving into the Caribbean and weakening in a more hostile environment. Helene will remain in the open Atlantic and another area of investigation, Invest 96 in the central Atlantic. models indicate a medium percent chance for development and indicate it too should remain as a fish storm.

