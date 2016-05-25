NEW ORLEANS — Post tropical system Leslie is in the northern part of the Atlantic Basin. It may be able to re-organize in the next few days, but it is not expected to affect land.

Invest 98 is between the US East Coast and Bermuda. It has a medium chance for development as it approaches the Carolinas. It may remain just offshore or perhaps skirt along the Outer Banks of North Carolina before curving northeast. It could become a tropical depression later today.

We will watch the remnants of Kirk, which has a medium chance for redeveloping as it moves toward the Caribbean Sea.

There are no threats to the Gulf of Mexico at this time.

