NEW ORLEANS — Tracks, models and projected path

Local radars

The Atlantic is in an active phase with three storms – none is a threat to the Gulf Coast.

Hurricane Florence will threaten the East Coast by Thursday, potentially as a Category 4 hurricane. This would bring major impacts where it makes landfall which looks like somewhere along the coast of the Carolinas.

Tropical Storm Isaac is forecast to strengthen as it nears the Caribbean Sea midweek, but it could then quickly weaken and perhaps even fall apart completely due to strong wind shear.

Hurricane Helene is way out near Africa. It is forecast to turn north in the next few days and stay out to sea.

And finally, an area of showers and storms in the Caribbean Sea will have a low chance of development (20%) when it enters the western Gulf of Mexico this week. This may just be a rainmaker mainly for spots west of the New Orleans area. We'll be tracking.

_____________________________________________________

Download the WWL-TV app

The best way to keep up with all of the developments in the tropics is to have the WWL-TV news app.

With the app, you can constantly see all of the computer models, storm tracks and the latest written and video forecasts.

We will also keep track of any business or street closures and road conditions.

You can also watch all of our newscasts - and - if the need arises, we will live stream the news 'round the clock.

We will also keep you abreast of breaking news by sending out pertinent news alerts directly to your phone.

To get the app on your phone, click on one of the icons below. (Can't see the images? Click here.)

© 2018 WWL