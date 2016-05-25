NEW ORLEANS — Florence is Tropical Storm after making landfall early Friday morning as a Cat. 1 Hurricane. As it has been from the beginning, flooding rains and surge flooding continue to be the main impacts as Florence continues to be a slow moving system. Up to 23" has fallen in parts of NC so far.

TS Isaac is expected to weaken to a depression and more to a wave by early next week. The remnants could move into the Gulf next week, but likely only as an open wave...in other words a rainmaker. We'll keep an eye on it for any possibly strengthening.

Tropical Storm Helene and Tropical Storm Joyce are still way out in the Atlantic.

_____________________________________________________

Download the WWL-TV app

The best way to keep up with all of the developments in the tropics is to have the WWL-TV news app.

With the app, you can constantly see all of the computer models, storm tracks and the latest written and video forecasts.

We will also keep track of any business or street closures and road conditions.

You can also watch all of our newscasts - and - if the need arises, we will live stream the news 'round the clock.

We will also keep you abreast of breaking news by sending out pertinent news alerts directly to your phone.

To get the app on your phone, click on one of the icons below. (Can't see the images? Click here.)

© 2018 WWL