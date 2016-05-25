NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Florence will threaten the East Coast by Thursday night, potentially as a Category 4 hurricane. This would bring major impacts where it makes landfall which looks like somewhere along the coast of the Carolinas. Once it moves inland, models show it could stall over the Appalachians and Ohio Valley where flooding rains will be possible.

Tracks, models and projected path

Local radars

Isaac has weakened to a tropical storm, but it could become a hurricane again before it reaches the islands of the Caribbean Sea. We could again see it weaken as it moves through the central Caribbean Sea. Forecast models continue to show it moving westward through the Caribbean next week. Some hint that it could drift into the Gulf. We will have to watch to see if this trend continues.

Hurricane Helene is way out near Africa. It is forecast to turn north in the Atlantic in the next few days and stay out to sea.

Closer to Louisiana, an area of showers and storms in the Caribbean Sea is Invest 95 and will have a medium chance of development (60%) when it enters the western Gulf of Mexico late this week. This may just be a rainmaker mainly for Texas or spots west of the New Orleans area. It could become a tropical depression or weak tropical storm. It's still too early to tell since it has to survive the current wind shear and a trip over the Yucatan Peninsula. We'll be tracking it.

_____________________________________________________

Download the WWL-TV app

The best way to keep up with all of the developments in the tropics is to have the WWL-TV news app.

With the app, you can constantly see all of the computer models, storm tracks and the latest written and video forecasts.

We will also keep track of any business or street closures and road conditions.

You can also watch all of our newscasts - and - if the need arises, we will live stream the news 'round the clock.

We will also keep you abreast of breaking news by sending out pertinent news alerts directly to your phone.

To get the app on your phone, click on one of the icons below. (Can't see the images? Click here.)

© 2018 WWL