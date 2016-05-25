NEW ORLEANS — Tropical Storm Florence continues to slowly move across eastern South Carolina after making landfall early Friday morning as a Cat. 1 hurricane. Flooding rains and surge flooding for the Carolinas are the main impacts today. Florence will then drift into the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys in the next few days. Up to 23 inches have fallen in parts of North Carolina so far.

Isaac is no longer a tropical storm - it weakened to become just a tropical wave on Saturday morning. The remnants of Isaac in the Caribbean Sea will move west-northwest toward the Yucatan Peninsula and southern Gulf of Mexico over the next week. If it is able to hold together, it could emerge in the central Gulf late next week, likely as a messy tropical wave. We'll track it and watch for any possible strengthening.

Tropical Storm Helene and Tropical Storm Joyce are still way out in the Atlantic and are not headed anywhere near the US.

