NEW ORLEANS — Five systems in the tropics currently active, but none is an imminent threat to our area.

Powerful Hurricane Florence is forecast to make landfall late Thursday along the coast of North Carolina or South Carolina. The storm is forecast to slowly move onshore, then once inland it is likely to remain a very slow mover which will increase rainfall totals. Flooding across very mountainous terrain could be devastating.

The other system closer to us is Invest 95 in the central Gulf. It is disorganized but could become a depression or tropical storm Thursday or Friday. It is currently moving west/northwest, and a continued path that way will bring it into northern Mexico or south Texas.

Tropical Storm Isaac will move into the Caribbean Sea and will weaken in a more hostile environment.

Hurricane Helene will remain in the open Atlantic.

And finally, Subtropical Storm Joyce formed Wednesday afternoon way out in the north central Atlantic. It may strengthening slightly before weakening over cooler waters this weekend. It is no threat to land at this point.

