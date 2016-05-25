NEW ORLEANS — After a brief lull, activity is picking up again in the Atlantic Basin. Good news for Louisiana is there are no imminent threats to our area.

Tropical Storm Kirk is just off the African coast. It is forecast to remain a tropical storm as it heads west across the Atlantic. By the end of this week, it will still be on the outside fringes of the Caribbean Sea. We will be tracking it, but clearly it is a long way out. If it were to eventually approach the Gulf, it would be in October when we typically have some cold fronts moving in to protect our area.

Tropical Depression 11 outside the Caribbean Sea is forecast to get torn apart by wind shear in the next few days and dissipate.

A disturbance south of Bermuda has a medium chance of development this week. Models show it curving northward and perhaps skirting close to the East Coast.

Another area between Bermuda and the Azores has a high chance to develop into a subtropical or tropical storm. It will stay out in Atlantic and will be no threat to US. The next name on the list is Leslie.

