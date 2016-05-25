NEW ORLEANS — A broad area of low pressure in the Western Caribbean still has a medium chance of development in days 3-5 from now as it slowly drifts northward towards the Gulf. It is forecast to remain weak while in the Caribbean. Long term forecast models are showing that this low could move into the Central/Eastern Gulf next week. There is a lot of uncertainty with the forecast models and it is too soon to say if it will be anything. We will be tracking it. Rain chances will increase over our area whether it develops or not.

Leslie is a Tropical Storm still way out in the Atlantic.

No other areas expected to develop in the next five days.

