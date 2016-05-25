NEW ORLEANS — Tracks, models and projected path

Three tropical storms are swirling in the Atlantic Ocean this Saturday evening. Right now it looks like none will be a threat to our area any time soon.

Tropical Storm Isaac formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday afternoon. It is forecast is move west toward the Caribbean Sea in the next few days. It may strengthen to become a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches the outermost Caribbean islands on Thursday. We will be watching this one, but right now it looks like it may weaken again once it reaches the Caribbean Sea and stay generally far to our south.

Farther north in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Florence is on track to become a major hurricane again as it approaches the East Coast, possibly reaching the Carolinas by Thursday. Those along the East Coast will be watching this storm closely next week to see whether it makes a direct hit or perhaps just skirts along the coast. Florence is not a threat to our area.

Much farther out, Tropical Storm Helene has formed not far off the African coast and is forecast to remain in the open Atlantic after affecting the southern Cabo Verde Islands.

Again - there are no threats to the Gulf Coast any time soon. The peak of hurricane season is Monday, so it's no surprise to see things getting active.

