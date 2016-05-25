NEW ORLEANS — Subtropical Depression Leslie is in the northern part of the Atlantic Basin. It is not expected to affect land. It will stay out there for days.

Invest 98 south of Bermuda has a medium chance for development as it approaches the Carolinas. It may remain just offshore or perhaps skirt along the Outer Banks of North Carolina before curving northeast.

Remnants of Kirk will be watched and has a medium chance for redeveloping again as it moves towards the Caribbean Sea..

There are no threats to the Gulf of Mexico at this time.

