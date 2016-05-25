NEW ORLEANS — We now have Invest 97, 98, and 99 in the Atlantic.

Invest 97 east of the Caribbean Sea has a low chance of development.

Invest 98 near Bermuda also has a low chance for development and may move towards mid Atlantic states.

Invest 99 off the coast of Africa has a medium chance for development will be out in the Atlantic for days.

