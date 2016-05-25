NEW ORLEANS — Tracks, models and projected path

Florence is now a tropical storm in the Atlantic Ocean. It may weaken a bit more before getting stronger again after the current wind shear decreases. Interests along the Middle Atlantic and NE U.S. need to watch the future path later next week. It could be a major hurricane and affect the U.S. east coast. It isn't a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

TD 9 is behind Florence and will become our next named storm. We may have to watch this one a bit as it will make it into the Caribbean Sea. Still a long way away and time to watch it.

TD 8 is just off the coast of Africa and will also become a named storm. This one will stay out to sea in the Atlantic.

Next 2 names on the list are Helene and Isaac.

Invest 94 is off the East coast and not expected to affect the U.S.

Bottom line: the Atlantic is getting more active as we near the peak of hurricane season on September 10. Thankfully nothing is threatening our area right now, and we are not expecting anything for the next week.

