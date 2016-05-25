NEW ORLEANS, La. — Chris has become the 2nd hurricane of the season and is now a Category 2 hurricane. It continues to move NE away from the U.S.

Remnants of Beryl is moving through Hispaniola with heavy rainfall. It could redevelop near the Bahamas later this week. It is not going to track into the Gulf. A Hurricane Hunter is scheduled if needed to go out on Wednesday.

Elsewhere... the rest of the tropics are quiet.

